First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Cut By $676,284 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,716 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 18,542 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 21,258 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $249.18. About 284,135 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 98.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock declined 0.94%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 19,386 shares with $167,000 value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $668.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 309,357 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 8.96% above currents $249.18 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru reported 408 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 454,713 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding invested in 5,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.2% or 142,115 shares. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,093 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,231 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 90,321 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 8,844 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.65% stake. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 71,663 shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Roberts Glore & Company Il invested in 5,804 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Goelzer Management stated it has 1,280 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.37M for 18.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) stake by 28,546 shares to 40,507 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 27,683 shares and now owns 55,240 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shryne Group Hires Former Canndescent, Diageo, LVMH Marketing Exec As CMO – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Alteryx Names New CMO – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Inspire Brands promotes Arbyâ€™s CMO to president – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Tenzing Acquisition Corp stake by 126,900 shares to 331,898 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor stake by 1.45 million shares and now owns 2.64M shares. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 85,320 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 26,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Indexiq Lc has 0.06% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 242,640 shares. Qci Asset New York has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 36,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management invested in 2.97 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bessemer reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Acadian Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 761,154 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc holds 7,861 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 111,884 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability reported 18,985 shares.