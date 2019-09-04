First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.14 Million; Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Market Valuation Rose While National Investment Services Has Lowered Stake by $518,430

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 56,806 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Inc has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 108 were reported by Meeder Asset. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 198,512 shares. 30,013 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 14,803 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Northern Corp invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 10,559 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Moreover, Murphy Capital Management has 0.06% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 18,555 are held by Comerica State Bank. Millennium Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,659 shares. 36,975 are owned by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 10,436 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 299,932 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.72M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares to 34,607 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 29,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,564 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.