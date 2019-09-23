First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Stake in Sysco (SYY); Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $791,366 as Market Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 161,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 5.12 million shares traded or 125.77% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 23,920 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 10.35 million shares traded or 264.27% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Invest Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 25,415 shares. 531,978 were accumulated by Prudential. Smithfield reported 0.08% stake. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 13,334 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 11,723 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 58,916 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.06% or 111,056 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 38,630 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 59,004 shares. Advsr Asset has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Allen Investment Mgmt Llc reported 2.66% stake. Clearbridge Ltd accumulated 2.79 million shares. 3,758 are owned by Shelton Capital Management. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 104,250 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech invested in 0.14% or 356,854 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). S&Co Inc has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Alley Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 33,040 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has 42,274 shares. Raymond James And invested in 0.13% or 615,960 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.56% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.81% or 714,686 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 3.37% or 118,996 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 2,676 shares. 5.25 million are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Captrust Advsrs owns 65,386 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 82,261 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 15,385 shares to 26,717 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 16,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,158 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).