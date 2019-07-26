First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Its Harris Del (HRS) Stake; First Washington Has Raised By $1.92 Million Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 8,580 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)’s stock rose 13.32%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 34,607 shares with $5.53 million value, down from 43,187 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $41.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 254.04% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 24/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO NOMINATE ADMIRAL HARRY HARRIS TO BE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Cornyn: Cornyn, Manchin, Tillis, Harris Introduce Bill to Improve GEAR UP College Success Program; 24/04/2018 – Tomato Sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co.™ Launch at All Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy Stores; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – REDFLOW LTD RFX.AX – NAMED TIM HARRIS AS ITS NEW CEO; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – MYOK NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS CFO;FORMER CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wyoming County Selects Harris for P25 Phase 2 Network

First Washington Corp increased Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) stake by 89.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 479,410 shares as Usa Technologies Inc (USAT)’s stock rose 57.18%. The First Washington Corp holds 1.02 million shares with $4.22M value, up from 536,570 last quarter. Usa Technologies Inc now has $387.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 636,254 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

First Washington Corp decreased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 59,730 shares to 175,931 valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 25,570 shares and now owns 29,723 shares. Instructure Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can USA Technologies Stay Alive? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 28,163 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jefferies has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Foundation Capital Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 474,066 shares. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.43% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Timessquare Cap Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1.83M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 13,633 shares. Kistler reported 679 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt reported 0.79% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 515 are held by Meeder Asset Management. State Street Corporation holds 970,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 17,518 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris has $20500 highest and $180 lowest target. $199.67’s average target is 5.57% above currents $189.13 stock price. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 33,101 shares to 111,932 valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) stake by 28,546 shares and now owns 40,507 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity. DUFFY ROBERT L also sold $6.35M worth of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 14,000 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Llc holds 544 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 102,185 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 13,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1,666 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Limited holds 2,049 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank Tru holds 0.05% or 893 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company reported 231,459 shares. Howland reported 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). The Iowa-based United Fire Group has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 745,136 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). American Century holds 958,121 shares.