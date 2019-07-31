First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Its Amphenol New (APH) Stake; V.F. (VFC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. See V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) latest ratings:

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 54.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 29,810 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock rose 1.51%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 24,564 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 54,374 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $28.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 366,791 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 4,071 shares to 42,931 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 27,683 shares and now owns 55,240 shares. National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) was raised too.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.12 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 4,866 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.3% or 399,285 shares. Private Trust Comm Na has invested 0.13% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 7,948 were reported by Tiverton Asset Lc. 1,175 were reported by Bartlett Company. Pillar Pacific Ltd accumulated 47,990 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.24% or 29,974 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.03% or 20,924 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York owns 445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.1% or 3.34M shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated reported 65,831 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.11% or 218,645 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 2.67M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 13.17% above currents $94.37 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 10 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APH in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

More important recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 7,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.24% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.46% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4.18M shares. Daiwa Gru owns 12,954 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 1,240 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 168,908 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,271 shares. 221,116 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 72 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 14,183 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Group owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neumann Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,720 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462. Holtz Curtis A. had sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million on Friday, February 8.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $34.90 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 30.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 470,096 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN