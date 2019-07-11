First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Idex Corp. (IEX) Stock Price Rose, Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.21 Million

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 27,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 493,278 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, down from 521,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 181,042 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 804,702 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 29,425 shares to 33,885 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 12,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67 million for 24.03 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares to 312,700 shares, valued at $24.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 70,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.32 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 21 shares. Speece Thorson accumulated 1.17% or 27,955 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,232 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Amer Century Cos stated it has 1,327 shares. Creative Planning reported 5,510 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 46,553 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 76,857 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.44% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Duncker Streett Co holds 0.21% or 5,890 shares. Geode Ltd has 757,740 shares. Farmers And Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 82 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability stated it has 2.45% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).