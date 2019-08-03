First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $461,772; Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted At&T (T) Stake By $1.06 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 1,212 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 15,797 shares with $6.03 million value, down from 17,009 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $191.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 34,190 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 793,041 shares with $24.87 million value, up from 758,851 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 26.23% above currents $339.56 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ssi Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,318 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). J Goldman & Ltd Partnership has 4,064 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 132,051 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,000 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Carolina-based First Personal Services has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citigroup reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Penobscot Inv accumulated 0.9% or 11,178 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 130,240 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Inv Incorporated invested in 148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blue Edge Limited Liability accumulated 3,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Gp Incorporated owns 3,111 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Comml Bank Division holds 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 34,062 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 0.31% or 39,448 shares. Ht Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 157,353 are owned by Argyle Management. Parsons Management Ri invested in 125,801 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtn stated it has 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trillium Asset Limited Com reported 13,989 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 129,182 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,706 shares. 19,831 were reported by Howland Management Limited Company. Mount Vernon Associates Md owns 26,441 shares. Synovus has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Asset Mngmt has 1.9% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 340,087 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd has 0.64% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

