First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Paradigm Capital Management Maintains Stake in Ensign Group (ENSG)

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 222,777 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

