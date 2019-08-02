First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); Investure Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Has Upped by $2.55 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 1.22M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 11,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.20 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc, New York-based fund reported 89,030 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Endurance Wealth invested in 0.08% or 1,894 shares. Oppenheimer And has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,958 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor owns 6,967 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.11M are owned by Fil Limited. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 185,734 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Swiss Bankshares invested in 1.63M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Lp invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.48% or 876,628 shares. Baltimore reported 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,586 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,096 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 29,810 shares to 24,564 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,633 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares to 14,705 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

