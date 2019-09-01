First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Its National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stake by $1.62 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered by $471,329 Its Holding

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 15,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 659.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 29,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 475,391 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Company Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cohen Cap Incorporated stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 825,036 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Lc owns 17,911 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Lc invested in 34,140 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Cap Llc stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mufg Americas stated it has 157,122 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 724,355 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 18,180 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,183 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc stated it has 54,600 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 23,166 shares. Accredited Inc has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,025 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,790 shares to 44,535 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 29,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,564 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.