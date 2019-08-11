First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted By $805,760 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; GGX GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (GGXXD) SI Decreased By 0.92%

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 21.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 10,072 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 57,552 shares with $4.64M value, up from 47,480 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 16/04/2018 - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 18/05/2018 - U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 - BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 02/05/2018 - AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 - AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 23/03/2018 - INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 26/04/2018 - AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76

GGX GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGXXD) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. GGXXD’s SI was 21,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 21,800 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 5 days are for GGX GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGXXD)’s short sellers to cover GGXXD’s short positions. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2206. About 16,964 shares traded or 144.93% up from the average. GGX Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GGXXD) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 10,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,218 shares to 19,059 valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 15,769 shares and now owns 45,951 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 28.59% above currents $65.58 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bbr Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 107,736 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Limited. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department invested in 42,419 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.12% or 44,237 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 139,158 shares. Sfe Counsel invested in 53,791 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 928,607 shares. The Iowa-based United Fire Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky-based Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

GGX Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.58 million. The firm explores for gold and silver properties. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on its Gold Drop Property situated in the Greenwood Gold mining district, British Columbia.