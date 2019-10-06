First National Bank Of Hutchinson Trimmed Its Insperity Com (NSP) Position by $317,520 as Market Value Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 5,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 372,894 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 152,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, down from 253,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2,375 shares to 343,400 shares, valued at $44.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 84,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Encourages Omnicell Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DEADLINE ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Omnicell to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 35.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.82M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.

