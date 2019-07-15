First National Bank Of Hutchinson Trimmed Holding in Visa Cl A (V) by $594,396; Cacti Asset Management Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 1.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept holds 1,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com reported 755 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,323 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ledyard State Bank reported 1.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.37M shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh has 2.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,682 shares. Olstein Capital LP has 31,000 shares. Smithfield Co has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin And Company Tn has invested 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sns Fin Grp Inc Limited Co reported 5,148 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 153,300 were accumulated by Hikari Ltd. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,980 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30.