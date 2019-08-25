First National Bank Of Hutchinson Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Increased as Share Value Rose; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Decreased Holding by $980,910

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 12,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 54,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 66,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Co Tx holds 0.36% or 83,675 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 14,957 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 200,905 shares. Kempner Mgmt stated it has 45,871 shares. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.75% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 21,624 shares. Creative Planning invested in 11,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 213 shares stake. 81,053 are held by M&T National Bank. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 14,720 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.05% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fjarde Ap invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rbf Ltd Llc accumulated 80,000 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One July credit-card delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital One Data Breach Sparks Bearish Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 28,050 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc owns 81,451 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Cabot reported 1,940 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.93% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 29,725 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 3,733 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown reported 31,027 shares stake. Cape Ann Financial Bank reported 2,129 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 5,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. World Invsts reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.71M shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Martingale Asset LP holds 371,826 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Miles Capital owns 5,221 shares. Exchange Cap Management holds 12,657 shares.