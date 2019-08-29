First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised Position in Honeywell International (HON) as Market Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Position in Transalta (TAC) by $931,021 as Share Price Declined

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.72M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank analyzed 133,003 shares as the company's stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47 million, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 107,128 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 108,140 shares to 336,223 shares, valued at $21.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 24,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).