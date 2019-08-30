First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $331,452 as Share Price Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 33.45M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 5.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt reported 45,452 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs reported 52,276 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. First Eagle Invest Llc reported 18.26M shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 209,272 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 98,026 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank holds 11,506 shares. 61,973 were accumulated by Fiera Corp. Diligent Lc reported 4,365 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oakbrook has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 134,864 shares. Nottingham Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 3,512 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 19,563 shares in its portfolio. 10 reported 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Interactive reported 800 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & stated it has 10,020 shares. Ims Mgmt invested in 99,915 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 18,844 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 144,626 shares. D E Shaw & owns 3.68M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 26,779 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westwood Hldgs Group Inc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 144,824 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 380,591 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary stated it has 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,550 shares. 1.09 million were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 147,422 are owned by Stewart Patten Com Limited Co. Atwood & Palmer holds 21,061 shares.