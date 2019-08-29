First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $331,452 as Market Valuation Declined; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $417,835

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 4.90M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 67,494 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 105,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 296,451 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares to 43,444 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

