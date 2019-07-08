First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $432,640; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding Has Upped by Cadence Capital Management Llc

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 165.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 898,028 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $175.59. About 685,843 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,306 shares to 17,052 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,364 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 292 shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R, worth $19,663. The insider Sauerland John P sold $783,240. $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Barbagallo John A.