First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lowered Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding by $435,768; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Arvest Trust Company Upped Holding

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $292.49. About 759,409 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 249,965 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.66% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Ww Asset has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 304,432 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Harris Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 31,770 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 11,326 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Regions stated it has 65,652 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset owns 4,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 835 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% or 5,355 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 485 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,965 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

