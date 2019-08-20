First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lowered Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding By $435,768; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 70 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 47 sold and reduced their stakes in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 89.33 million shares, down from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Forum Energy Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 30 Increased: 44 New Position: 26.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 39.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 2,455 shares with $667,000 value, down from 4,063 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $139.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.96M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital owns 2,440 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,700 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 6,990 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 3,743 shares. 428,131 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Amer National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 6,967 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Natl Asset has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.21% or 4.97M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 2,246 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate LP holds 1,120 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 2.57% or 47,175 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.97M shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 5,146 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.98% above currents $287.97 stock price. Adobe Systems had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $270 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $275 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19.

Scf Partners Inc. holds 18.94% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for 20.53 million shares. Tinicum Inc owns 2.67 million shares or 5.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillman Co has 5.35% invested in the company for 2.36 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Viking Fund Management Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 760,000 shares.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $199.00 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tinicum Inc Adds Milacron Holdings Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.