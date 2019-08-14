First National Bank Of Hutchinson Increases Position in Honeywell International (HON); Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shares Rose While Dean Investment Associates Has Increased Stake by $607,770

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 23,316 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 12,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 30,858 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 148,289 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc accumulated 0% or 61,777 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 17,028 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 136,507 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horan Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 104,627 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management, Maryland-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs has 17,945 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt owns 2,235 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca accumulated 3.02M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benin Management Corporation holds 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,274 shares. The New York-based Independent has invested 2.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 81,425 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.