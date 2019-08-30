First National Bank Of Hutchinson Increased Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $432,640 as Shares Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Has Lifted by Boston Research & Management Inc

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 140,640 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.02. About 66,803 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Com holds 43 shares. South State Corporation has invested 1.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zacks Inv Management owns 83,569 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.7% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 16,963 shares stake. Addison Cap holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,979 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 6,026 shares. Northrock Prtn holds 0.31% or 7,336 shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.78% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 94,097 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Inv Serv Wi owns 9,960 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 67,626 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 1.10 million shares. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Limited owns 1,275 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 605,184 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.14M shares. M Secs has 0.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,302 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability owns 9,833 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Lc has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Security Natl Com owns 694 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). St Johns Investment reported 7,650 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited Com has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Shine Advisory Service invested in 0.14% or 1,727 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested 0.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 107,460 shares.