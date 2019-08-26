First National Bank Of Hutchinson Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $331,452; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Stake

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 29.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Hutchinson acquired 4,092 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 17,988 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 13,896 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 92.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc acquired 34,208 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 71,351 shares with $8.35M value, up from 37,143 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.16M shares traded or 49.15% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.94% above currents $67.49 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Co holds 0.1% or 133,716 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 127,364 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,425 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc reported 10,557 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 79,309 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mathes has 0.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Capital Management Limited Liability owns 2.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 56,030 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel reported 2.36% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 77,187 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd reported 24,324 shares stake. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 40,323 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 769,909 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Public Ltd Co holds 4,267 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 31,879 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 347 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 279,193 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,825 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 158 shares. Sol Capital Commerce stated it has 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Peoples Services Corp has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Kcm Investment Ltd owns 2,988 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.27% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,200 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 6,585 shares. Portland Counsel holds 132,900 shares or 7.84% of its portfolio.

