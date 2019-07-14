First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Trimmed Its Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Market Value Rose; Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $350,196

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 882,656 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 476,426 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Conestoga Limited Liability holds 1,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company reported 1,448 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 2.22% or 253,260 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 1,464 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company reported 4,456 shares stake. Melvin Management LP reported 1.08 million shares. 8,213 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated owns 59,400 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,996 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 2,452 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% or 972 shares. First Long Island Investors Llc holds 2.89% or 84,033 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 34,074 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 1.82 million shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 11,954 shares to 300 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYY) by 15,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

