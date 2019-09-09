First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Raised Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Gartner (IT) Stock Price Declined While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Raised by $2.74 Million Its Holding

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 18,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 67,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 49,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 200,778 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS DECLINED 1.4% IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Flowmon Positioned in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for NPMD Three Times in a Row; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 21/03/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites; 06/03/2018 – New Report from DirectPath and Gartner Reveals Only 30 Percent of All Employer-Sponsored Health Plans are HDHPs; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 22/05/2018 – Presenso Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain by Gartner; 28/03/2018 – Gartner Says Employee Confidence in the Economy is Strong While Discretionary Effort is on the Decline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Us Bank & Trust De owns 5,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,052 shares. 1,776 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Td Asset reported 0.02% stake. Savings Bank owns 3,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,897 were reported by Highstreet Asset. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 1,610 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 4,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 145,788 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 162 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 17,226 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 4,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Salley & Assoc has 46,503 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock reported 85,511 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Murphy holds 1.05% or 43,277 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 0.21% stake. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,497 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,980 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,034 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,816 shares stake. Professionals accumulated 450 shares. Mar Vista Inv Partners Lc holds 1.05M shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,904 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,525 are held by Evergreen Management Limited.