First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Raised Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $432,640 as Share Value Rose; Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.27 Million

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 350,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.28 million, down from 357,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 50,875 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 21,506 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). James Inv Research holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,551 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 33,096 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 0.4% or 395,771 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.58M shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research accumulated 0.68% or 11,000 shares. 6,901 were reported by Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 0.85% or 31,848 shares. 72,600 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Provident Trust has invested 7.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2,860 shares to 24,375 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,155 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Rothschild Il has invested 0.92% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tortoise Inv Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 790 shares. 1,441 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 1,274 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mgmt has 1.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 43,277 shares. 3,250 are owned by Baldwin Inv Management Lc. Northstar reported 2,143 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 888,397 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 7,018 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 2,973 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Lc accumulated 669,997 shares. Stonebridge Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,150 shares.