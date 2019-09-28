First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $327,729; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Its Holding

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 9,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 189,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.23M, up from 183,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Weatherly Asset LP has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company holds 3,682 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 278 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 5,676 shares. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% or 653,307 shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Lc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Limited holds 0.11% or 3,595 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 1.02M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc invested in 0.66% or 12,548 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 331,163 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Patten Gp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,974 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd has 21,565 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slides, Investors Wait on Fed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.98% or 57.80 million shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 17,420 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 49,025 shares. United Automobile Association has 2.48M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 1.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 144,889 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 77,259 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.06M shares. The California-based Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Skylands Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 11,494 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd reported 65,789 shares stake. North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 2.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).