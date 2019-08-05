First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding by $435,768; Simon Property Group (SPG) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $325,780

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $154.97. About 1.51 million shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $279.85. About 3.27M shares traded or 28.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability invested in 169,148 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paragon Mgmt Lc holds 1,245 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 94,859 shares. 14,245 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc. 500 are owned by Bartlett Limited Liability Company. Franklin Res owns 1.88 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0.49% or 413,089 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,603 are owned by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 3.16% or 91,381 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 19,382 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company holds 984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 62,045 shares to 454,091 shares, valued at $47.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22 shares, and cut its stake in Kao Corp Unsponsord Ads.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.68M shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 355 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.43% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 94,467 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 70,539 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 10,481 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.6% or 217,679 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 96,521 were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Invesco Limited accumulated 4.08 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1.37% stake. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.73% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).