First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding by $435,768; As Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (GPC) Share Value Declined, Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (GPC) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 4,057 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 7,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 726,495 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 19,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 256,536 shares. American Intll Gp holds 0.08% or 176,500 shares. Anchor Capital Llc owns 214,613 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 99,751 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Counselors Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 25,931 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 17,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 2,773 were reported by Advisory Network Ltd. Tctc Holdings Ltd accumulated 3,300 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,054 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.05% or 125,463 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 48,162 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 6,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $207.23 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,746 shares to 22,875 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Com Usd5 (NYSE:PNC) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 125,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 3,580 are held by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.17% or 573,043 shares. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,410 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 2.87M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Finemark National Bank And Tru reported 65,588 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 289,946 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 55,527 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.53 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 181,944 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.92 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,894 shares.