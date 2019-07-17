First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lifted Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $432,640 as Share Value Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Share Value Rose While Payden & Rygel Has Lifted Stake

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $172.85. About 497,482 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 292,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 672,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 348,932 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BAA1 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO MID-ATLANTIC INTERSTATE TRANSMISSION LLC; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 8,200 shares to 264,700 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,100 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

