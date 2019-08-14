First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ASND) Shorts Increased By 40.09%

Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ASND) had an increase of 40.09% in short interest. ASND’s SI was 1.80M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.09% from 1.29M shares previously. With 325,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ASND)’s short sellers to cover ASND’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 114,598 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Ascendis Pharma A/S; 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP; 07/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Poster Presentation on TransCon PTH Phase 1 Trial at the European Congress of Endocrinology; 29/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $37; 28/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 36.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,825 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 3,218 shares with $897,000 value, down from 5,043 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

