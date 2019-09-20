First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Stadium Capital Management Boosted Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) stake by 39.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 82,915 shares as Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)’s stock declined 17.19%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 292,469 shares with $8.16 million value, up from 209,554 last quarter. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc now has $960.28M valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 240,901 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 41.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 7,385 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 10,603 shares with $799,000 value, down from 17,988 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $306.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 12.22% above currents $72.33 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.87 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. Shares for $29,331 were bought by DOWNES SEAN P. Donaghy Stephen bought $266,117 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) on Monday, August 5.

