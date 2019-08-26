First National Bank Of Hutchinson Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $432,640; Brunswick (BC) Stock Price Declined While Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.99 Million

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $156.48. About 1.74M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 59,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 465,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.44M, down from 525,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 621,567 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Liability reported 1,625 shares stake. 1.71 million are held by First Manhattan Company. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 365 shares. Central Financial Bank And Trust Com owns 35,429 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 750 shares stake. Bbva Compass Natl Bank accumulated 81,451 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 12,751 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited has 1,537 shares. 13,533 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Cwm reported 0.12% stake. Natixis owns 31,460 shares. Foster And Motley has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,000 shares. 6,867 are owned by Chemung Canal Com. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: VMware, Hasbro, Pivotal, Carbon Black, TSG, Arsenal, Summit – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 23, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Sterling, Plateau, BC Partners, Presidio, Actis, Equistone – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 14, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73M for 10.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.