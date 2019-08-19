First National Bank Of Hutchinson Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Position; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Has 1.08 Sentiment

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 52.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Hutchinson acquired 2,704 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 7,887 shares with $1.26M value, up from 5,183 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $118.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 197 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 183 decreased and sold holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 250.70 million shares, down from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Maxim Integrated Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 156 Increased: 126 New Position: 71.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 11,218 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 40,527 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 71,475 shares. Fiera reported 14,630 shares stake. First Bancshares Trust holds 18,304 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,314 shares. Randolph holds 170,621 shares or 5.32% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 75,829 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Bluestein R H holds 2.8% or 322,699 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blackrock stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Waverton Inv Management invested in 4.87% or 587,247 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shelton Management stated it has 4,182 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.51% above currents $165.03 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 7.97% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for 717,375 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 1.71 million shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Account Management Llc has 2.94% invested in the company for 61,030 shares. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 1.89% in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 130,500 shares.