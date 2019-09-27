First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Trimmed Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $315,210 as Stock Price Rose; Martin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 18.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 21,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 95,624 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 116,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 4.69M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,516 shares. Boston Research And has invested 3.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 39,340 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 325,525 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.4% or 1.12 million shares. Haverford Financial Ser reported 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 17,500 were reported by Weitz Investment Management. Schafer Cullen Capital holds 928,204 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security owns 21,274 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.01% or 272,443 shares. Barbara Oil owns 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Prtn invested in 0.02% or 1,705 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 224,982 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 15,713 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 60,655 shares to 96,040 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Advisers accumulated 122,021 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd has 1.72 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,728 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor owns 17,038 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs reported 8,068 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.34% or 116,700 shares. Navellier & holds 1,913 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Company Ca reported 11,356 shares stake. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 13,512 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 23,556 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 5,426 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Synovus Corporation invested in 0.3% or 180,102 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 5,982 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).