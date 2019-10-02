First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $315,210 as Market Valuation Rose; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Its Holding

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 18.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 7,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 529,210 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, down from 536,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 11.38M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

