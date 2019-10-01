First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered by $24.44 Million Its Holding

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 3.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 87,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 665,495 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.90 million, down from 752,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 67,059 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smart Portfolios stated it has 8,578 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,929 shares. Gotham Asset Management has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Capital Limited Company holds 12,072 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 3.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,780 shares. Texas Savings Bank Incorporated Tx owns 4,988 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Viking Global Investors LP has 4.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.70 million shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 117,551 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 2.86 million shares. Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 95,074 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Capital Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 16,279 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 360,099 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 2.64 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.94 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 118,055 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $178.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc owns 4,296 shares. 89,183 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Fil Ltd has 97,439 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Limited Com holds 26,734 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 40,196 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,306 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,651 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 99,832 are held by Bloom Tree Limited Liability. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 19,685 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Put Volume Hits Annual High on Citron Warning – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.