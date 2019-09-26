First Midwest Bank Trust Division Upped By $383,990 Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Financial Institutions (FISI) Sentiment Is 1.71

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 58 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 34 decreased and sold their stock positions in Financial Institutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 10.40 million shares, up from 10.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Financial Institutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 28 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 65.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 8,930 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 22,582 shares with $978,000 value, up from 13,652 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 2.66 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 21,615 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. for 415,531 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 20,700 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,439 shares.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $504.87 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FISI’s profit will be $11.17M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) Upcoming 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates invested in 660,633 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.39% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 231,075 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Grimes And Inc has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership has 810 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Company owns 460 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 14,000 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 783,655 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 166,520 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Qci Asset Management stated it has 41 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.32% or 10,964 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 20,493 shares to 53,709 valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 17,509 shares and now owns 58,732 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 11.22% above currents $41.36 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.