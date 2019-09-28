First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $524,288 as Stock Rose; Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Share Price Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 259.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 44,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 61,062 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 12,873 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 16,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.56% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 7.01M shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 800 shares. 2.23M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc has 27,261 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services stated it has 4,230 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.39% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 97,952 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Intl Limited Ca holds 67,300 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 8,908 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Commerce has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 23,612 are owned by Koshinski Asset Management. Verus Financial Ptnrs accumulated 81,485 shares or 1.3% of the stock.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 714,710 shares to 3,429 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 18,123 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Llc holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 22,947 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 384,646 shares. Fruth Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,489 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 10,512 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Company has invested 0.52% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% or 7,582 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,587 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns stated it has 1.51% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,493 shares to 71,627 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).