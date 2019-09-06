First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Position in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) by $414,144 as Market Valuation Declined; Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Upped

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 23,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 121,157 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 144,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 257,297 shares traded or 61.29% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 4.07M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Analysts await Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 30.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPAA’s profit will be $7.09 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 660.00% EPS growth.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,510 shares to 34,061 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).