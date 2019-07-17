First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) SI Decreased By 19.07%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) had a decrease of 19.07% in short interest. RGLS’s SI was 197,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.07% from 244,400 shares previously. With 179,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s short sellers to cover RGLS’s short positions. The SI to Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s float is 3.91%. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 55,028 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 84.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 01/05/2018 – Regulus Initiates Multiple Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of ADPKD; 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS); 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 07/03/2018 Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and Intercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: RGLS4326 Phase I Study on Track; 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,422 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 140,258 shares with $16.54 million value, down from 143,680 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,481 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested in 949,518 shares. 3,550 are held by Weybosset Rech Management Ltd. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 49,043 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Srs Management Lc has invested 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 123,679 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 41,598 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested in 0.7% or 17,443 shares. Bb&T reported 2.06% stake. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 75,084 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Limited stated it has 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 1.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 594,525 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 840,093 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 4,073 shares. 112,366 were reported by Laffer Invests.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 7,254 shares to 19,694 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 1Dbv Technologies S A stake by 142,993 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.34 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

