First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $576,450; Gabelli Securities Has Raised Its U S G Com New (USG) Position by $1.72 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division analyzed 3,050 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, down from 103,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,901 shares to 20,369 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Com owns 105,224 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 48,746 shares. Fdx Incorporated holds 37,395 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc reported 2.84% stake. Fruth Inv Management reported 11,015 shares. Mrj owns 4.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,688 shares. 44,043 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Butensky Cohen Finance Security invested in 12,495 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Clark Grp has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 323,054 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com accumulated 1.02% or 77,106 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,925 shares. Avalon Lc invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc accumulated 144,831 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 22,883 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 17.87 million shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares to 32,911 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 26,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh.

