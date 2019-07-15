First Midwest Bank Trust Division Stake in Csx (CSX) Has Raised by $332,926; Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Its Position in Boston Properties (BXP) by $14.76 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 21,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.42 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 111,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874.54M, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 291,671 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 916,352 shares. Essex Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Suvretta Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.72% or 1.26 million shares. 34,917 are held by Martingale Asset Lp. Us Savings Bank De has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 481,061 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dubuque State Bank And Trust invested in 1,460 shares. Ent Fin Service, a Missouri-based fund reported 833 shares. Sei Invs Com invested in 0.03% or 103,385 shares. Johnson Fincl Inc reported 560 shares. Cohen Mngmt reported 103,292 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc holds 7,783 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bain Capital Public Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 2,798 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,445 shares to 28,640 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,016 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,993 were reported by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,000 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.72% or 23,173 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 20,460 shares. Blackrock holds 0.1% or 16.29 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Co Limited holds 0.16% or 121,267 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Com Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,829 shares. Blue Financial Capital has 5,241 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 2,028 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 15,083 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 71,946 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Macquarie has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 10,524 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 464,419 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86M for 19.01 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).