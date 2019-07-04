First Midwest Bank Trust Division Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $1.24 Million; Fiduciary Management Holding in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Has Boosted by $23.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42 million, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 394,829 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,498 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 16,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,218 shares to 136,066 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.