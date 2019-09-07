First Midwest Bank Trust Division Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $5.38 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, down from 103,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 433,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.26M, down from 465,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Washington Drama Overshadows Again; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,647 shares to 250,644 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Services Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,180 shares. Kessler Lc stated it has 19,069 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 31,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt owns 41,647 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La stated it has 22,553 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Co reported 2,843 shares stake. Burney Co reported 271,284 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Company reported 10,284 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1.49% or 94,963 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,427 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Lc has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock owns 288.76 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Rech Glob Investors invested in 0.33% or 5.49 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co reported 90,968 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 251,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

