First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raised Oge Energy (OGE) Position; Engaged Capital Raised Sunopta (STKL) Holding By $5.63 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 95.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 11,150 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 22,840 shares with $985,000 value, up from 11,690 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 702,165 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C

Engaged Capital Llc increased Sunopta Inc (STKL) stake by 27.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engaged Capital Llc acquired 1.88 million shares as Sunopta Inc (STKL)’s stock declined 17.15%. The Engaged Capital Llc holds 8.73 million shares with $30.21 million value, up from 6.86 million last quarter. Sunopta Inc now has $212.44 million valuation. The stock increased 9.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 819,195 shares traded or 142.76% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 35,123 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). White Pine Capital Limited Co has 0.04% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 33,765 shares. 365,981 are held by Alyeska Inv Group L P. D E Shaw & stated it has 164,057 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 80,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.51% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 101,869 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 84,154 shares. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 8.73M shares. Cordasco Finance Network holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1,220 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 18,377 shares. Oaktree Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8.09 million shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.40 million activity. Shares for $199,000 were bought by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. Shares for $71,411 were bought by Duchscher Robert. Buick Mike bought $80,217 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 1. Briffett Derek also bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. The insider Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999. On Tuesday, March 5 Detlefsen Michael bought $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 4,200 shares. Shares for $267,750 were bought by Hollis Richard Dean on Thursday, February 28.

Among 2 analysts covering SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SunOpta has $6 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 127.27% above currents $2.42 stock price. SunOpta had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy has $43.5000 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.83’s average target is -6.79% below currents $42.73 stock price. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital maintained OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $39 target.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 44,696 shares to 86,178 valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 105,094 shares and now owns 87,179 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.