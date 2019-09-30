First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raised Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI); As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, White Elm Capital Lifted Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 28,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 25,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 821,836 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 83,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, up from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $203.15. About 830,919 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 21,021 shares to 31,759 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.