First Midwest Bank Trust Division Position in Gogo (GOGO) Has Increased by $1.51 Million; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosted Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding by $1.59 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 225.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 23,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 257,400 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 621,707 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 76,432 shares to 170,911 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,202 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. $20,000 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H. Another trade for 134,349 shares valued at $532,579 was bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.64M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 108,811 shares. Blair William Co Il stated it has 232,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co holds 334,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital has 0.04% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Spark Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 702,561 shares. Cap Intl Invsts holds 1.21M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 313,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group owns 575,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability reported 54,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 21,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 74,485 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

