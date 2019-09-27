First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Shares Declined; Cim Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 10,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,576 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, down from 151,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 3.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021

Cim Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21M, up from 3,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $18.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1721.2. About 2.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Com reported 1.65% stake. Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Garde Capital has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,591 shares. California-based Cap International Sarl has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,286 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 310 are owned by Anchor Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 548,200 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 4.50 million shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 4,000 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,486 shares to 13,562 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,307 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7,000 shares to 11,430 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 172,607 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,468 shares stake. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 28,247 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,995 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company owns 190,179 shares. Monetary Management Gru accumulated 0.44% or 14,886 shares. 775,492 are owned by Peddock Cap Advsr Lc. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 17,362 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 115,031 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shufro Rose And Communication Limited Liability Company reported 231,298 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 20,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 41,471 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Evergreen Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).