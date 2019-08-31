First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; St James Investment Company Has Cut Its The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,050 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 100,931 shares with $19.17M value, down from 103,981 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 30,624 shares as The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 656,730 shares with $34.95 million value, down from 687,354 last quarter. The Tjx Companies Inc now has $65.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 46,177 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bryn Mawr reported 1.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.42 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 278,467 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 42,914 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 790,103 shares. Ssi Investment Inc reported 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Field And Main Natl Bank accumulated 24,520 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 296,396 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 1.22 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd invested 0.52% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alps Advsr holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 9,413 shares. Ci Invs holds 73,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 7.33% above currents $54.97 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Nutanix Inc stake by 141,671 shares to 151,434 valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 7,254 shares and now owns 19,694 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was raised too.